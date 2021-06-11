Goochland's Bernstine, Webb earn state runner-up honors in boys tennis doubles tournament

After each of the four players secured a game while serving to keep the first set tied up to 2-2, the Bulldogs earned the crucial break point when one of Webb's strengths - his groundstroke returns from the baseline - parlayed into one of Bernstine's - his strong shots near the net - to push them ahead.

From there, Goochland kept a 1-game lead as each duo won whenever it served through the duration of the set. In the 10th and final game of the series - in which Bernstine served - the Falcons hit out Bernstine's fiery first serve for a 15-0 lead for Goochland.

Webb rocked an overhead winner at the net to go up 30-15, York hit the ball short off of Webb's return shot to make it 40-30 for the Bulldogs, and the Falcons hit out Bernstine's second serve, enabling Goochland to secure set point.

Mirroring their play in the first round of regionals the week before, Bernstine and Webb got better and better as the match went on. After Novak served for the win in the opening game of the second set, the Bulldogs swept the next six.