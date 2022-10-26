Good, Throneburg, meet at Hampden-Sydney in only joint appearance

HAMPDEN-SYDNEY - In the pair’s only joint appearance, Rep. Bob Good, R-5th and Democratic challenger Josh Throneburg participated in a candidate forum Wednesday night at Hampden-Sydney College.

Mark Spain, an anchor for WSET, moderated the forum and took turns asking each candidate questions. Topics at the forum, 13 days before the election, focused on national security, the U.S. Mexico border, along with the incumbent and challenger’s priorities for Congressional spending.

When asked about the U.S.-Mexico border, Good was energetic. His 2020 campaign focused heavily on the subject and he noted his five visits to the border during his first term in Congress.

Calling it one of “the greatest threats” to the country, he said America needs to continue work on the wall that was a hallmark of then-President Donald Trump’s administration. He also said that border patrol agents need to “be allowed to do their job.”

While Throneburg said he would support more funding for border control as “Congress controls the purse strings,” he added that he would like to see expanded work visa programs for immigrants.

“Not only does that help us with the large amount of people who are coming across the border illegally, but it builds up our economic opportunity here and we can see small businesses begin to flourish and grow,” Throneburg said.

Good, a former Campbell County supervisor, is seeking a second term representing the district, which extends from Albemarle County and Charlottesville south to the state line. In redistricting the district's eastern edge inched closer to Richmond to include 13,400 voters in Hanover County, as well as all of Louisa, Goochland and Powhatan counties. Throneburg is an ordained minister and a small-business owner.

On Congressional financial aid to Ukraine, Good said that the war is “not America’s war to fight” while Throneburg said he is proud of America for “standing up” for democracy elsewhere.

When asked if America should maintain its Paris Accord agreements, the candidates diverged again. The Paris Agreement is an international treaty on climate change consisting of many countries around the world.

Good said America needs to be “energy independent” and focus on domestically sourcing petroleum gasoline.

The answer appeared to astound Throneburg, who has called addressing climate change one of his top priorities, and he became animated in his response.

“It’s ridiculous why we would push against solar or against energy that comes from renewable sources. It makes no sense to me,” Throneburg said. “The sun will be here for billions of years. We have 40 years of oil left. Let's make the transition.”

When the candidates gave their closing remarks, each pointed to their policy priorities. Good noted that he has remained consistent as a “biblical and constitutional conservative."

He said he appreciates that people in the district "voted for me and elected me two years ago."

"I'm asking for your vote again. I've done what I set out to do when I ran for office,” Good said.

He noted how he has focused on the border, education, and stood up for what he has called “reckless spending” by Congress.

“I've also fought boldly against the trampling on our most basic, most essential freedoms that we couldn't have imagined just three years ago,” Good said as he noted his opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and opposition to educational policies that have been largely promoted by Democrats.

Throneburg noted disappointment that the topic of abortion did not come up.

"I do think it's important just to note that in a year where the Supreme Court overturned 49 years of precedent that there wasn't a question or a conversation about it tonight,” he said before he launched into his closing remarks. “I think when you host a forum that is moderated by a man, with two men up front" as the candidates, "this is the result. We can do better than that.”

In Throneburg’s closing remarks he reflected on his policy stances and said he would focus on "compassion and common sense."

“I think if you want someone who is going to fight culture wars, then I think this is your candidate,” Throneburg said in his closing statement, referring to Good.