Grace will soon join Fred in the tropics
We’re likely to see Tropical Storm Grace following the same path Fred took from the Lesser Antilles to Cuba. It wouldn’t be a concern for the Southeast U.S. until the second half of the week ahead. For now, there’s no guarantee it will hold together that far.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

