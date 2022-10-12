Grand Canyon Insight

The Grand Canyon, cut by the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona, is one of the world’s greatest natural wonders. It became a national park in 1919, but it took more than 30 years.
The first bill to create Grand Canyon National Park had been introduced in 1882 and again in 1883 and 1886 by Sen. Benjamin Harrison. As president, Harrison established the Grand Canyon Forest Reserve in 1893.
President Theodore Roosevelt (inset photo) visited the canyon in 1903 and exclaimed: “The Grand Canyon fills me with awe. It is beyond comparison — beyond description; absolutely unparalleled throughout the wide world ... . Let this great wonder of nature remain as it now is. Do nothing to mar its grandeur, sublimity and loveliness. You cannot improve on it. But what you can do is to keep it for your children, your children’s children, and all who come after you, as the one great sight which every American should see.”
People are also reading…
Roosevelt created the Grand Canyon Game Preserve by proclamation in 1906 and the Grand Canyon National Monument in 1908.
Senate bills to establish a national park were introduced and defeated in 1910 and 1911; the Grand Canyon National Park Act was signed by President Woodrow Wilson in 1919.