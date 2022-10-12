Grand Canyon Insight

The Grand Canyon, cut by the Colorado River in northwestern Arizona, is one of the world’s greatest natural wonders. It became a national park in 1919, but it took more than 30 years.

President Theodore Roosevelt (inset photo) visited the canyon in 1903 and exclaimed: “The Grand Canyon fills me with awe. It is beyond comparison — beyond description; absolutely unparalleled throughout the wide world ... . Let this great wonder of nature remain as it now is. Do nothing to mar its grandeur, sublimity and loveliness. You cannot improve on it. But what you can do is to keep it for your children, your children’s children, and all who come after you, as the one great sight which every American should see.”