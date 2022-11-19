Are you searching for a fun, friendly and adorable family member? My name is Gretel and I'm the girl for... View on PetFinder
Gretel
Are you searching for a fun, friendly and adorable family member? My name is Gretel and I'm the girl for... View on PetFinder
A witness told police that University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. targeted specific victims when he opened fire on a charter bus returning from a field trip Sunday night, a prosecutor said in court Wednesday.
Davis’s father, Lavel Davis Sr. in a Facebook post, wrote simply, “Lord please help me.”
Jones grew up in Richmond and played football at UVa in 2018 but didn't appear in any games.
This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night and the arrest of Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. Monday in Henrico County.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visits campus to pay his respects. The suspect faces an initial hearing on Wednesday.
Virginia football player D'Sean Perry, who was killed in Sunday night shooting, was an exemplary teammate
D’Sean Perry, a linebacker and defensive end, was one of the victims killed in Sunday night’s shooting at UVa, his father Sean Perry confirmed to The Daily Progress on Monday morning.
Virginia junior running back Mike Hollins, one of five people injured during Sunday’s shooting on campus, is undergoing a second surgery Tuesday morning, according to his mother.