Guest lineups for Sunday news shows

FOX News Sunday (9 a.m.) — Richmond; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.
This Week (ABC, 9)— Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
State of the Union (CNN, 9) — Fauci; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.
Meet the Press (NBC, 10) — Sanders; White House adviser Cedric Richmond.
Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.
