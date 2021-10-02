 Skip to main content
Guest lineups for Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for Sunday news shows

FOX News Sunday (9 a.m.) — Richmond; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif.

This Week (ABC, 9)— Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

State of the Union (CNN, 9) — Fauci; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

Meet the Press (NBC, 10) — Sanders; White House adviser Cedric Richmond.

Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) — Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Jim Justice, R-W.Va.; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

The Associated Press

