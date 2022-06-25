Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows (copy) (copy)

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sunday talk shows

Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) — Stacey Abrams, Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.

This Week (ABC, 9) — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md.

State of the Union (CNN, 9) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken; British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; Abrams.

Meet the Press (NBC, 10) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) — Noem; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich.; Marc Short, former chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence; Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif.; David Malpass, World Bank president.

— By The Associated Press

