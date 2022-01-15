Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Sunday news shows
Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin, R-Va.; Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.
This Week (ABC, 9) — Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. surgeon general; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.
State of the Union (CNN, 9) — Murthy; Clyburn; Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La.; Rep. Mike McCaul, R-Texas.
Meet the Press (NBC, 10) — Clyburn; Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.
Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) — National security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; Mayor Quinton Lucas of Kansas City, Mo.