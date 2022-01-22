Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Sunday news shows
Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) — Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
This Week (ABC, 9) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sens. Chris Coons, D-Del., and Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
State of the Union (CNN, 9) — New York Mayor Eric Adams, Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Ernst.
Meet the Press (NBC, 10) — Blinken; Sanders; Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich.
Face the Nation (CBS,10:30) — Blinken; Reps. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.