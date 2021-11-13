Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) Cedric Richmond, senior adviser to the president; Reps. James Clyburn, D-S.C., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta; Marc Short, former chief of staff to former Vice President Mike Pence.
This WeeK (ABC, 9) Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.
State of the Union (CNN, 9) — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J.; Mayor-elect Eric Adams, D-N.Y.; Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.
Meet the Press (NBC, 10) — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; White House chief of staff Ron Klain; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.
Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30)— Richmond; Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.; FedEx CEO Fred Smith; former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb.