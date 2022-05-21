Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) National Economic Council Director Brian Deese; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel.
This Week (ABC, 9) White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha; retired Adm. Mike Mullen, former Joint Chiefs of Staff chair.
State of the Union (CNN, 9) Deese; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Josh Shapiro, Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania governor.
Meet the Press (NBC, 10) To be announced.
Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates.
— By The Associated Press