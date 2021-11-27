 Skip to main content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

Fox News Sunday (9 a.m.) Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

This Week (ABC, 9) Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

State of the Union (CNN, 9) Collins; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.

Meet the Press (NBC, 10) Dr, Anthony Fauci, director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Tate Reeves, R-Miss.; Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to then-President Donald Trump.

Face the Nation (CBS, 10:30) David Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon; Fauci.

