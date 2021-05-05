Gusty storms came with Tuesday's heat

Warm weather brought severe storms
Tuesday was a day of firsts for Richmond: the first 90-degree high of 2021, which fueled the first severe storm. Gusts up to 60 mph downed trees and caused outages mainly on the north and west side of the metro area. Statewide, dozens of towns had wind damage.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today