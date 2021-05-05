 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gusty storms came with Tuesday's heat
0 comments

Gusty storms came with Tuesday's heat

  • 0

Warm weather brought severe storms

Tuesday was a day of firsts for Richmond: the first 90-degree high of 2021, which fueled the first severe storm. Gusts up to 60 mph downed trees and caused outages mainly on the north and west side of the metro area. Statewide, dozens of towns had wind damage.

0 comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News