of Henrico, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 22, 2023. Left to cherish Mary's memory are her siblings, Claudia Guyton Wells, Julie Guyton Matthews, and Earnest Linwood Guyton Jr.; nieces, Dr. Meagan Cogbill and Brooke Canady (Ben), Rachel Matthews; nephews, Justin Daniels and Hunter Matthews (Lizzie). Mimi enjoyed reading, theater, travel, and the finer things of life. She loved cats including her past babies, Queenie, Keith Richards, and Mick Jagger She lived in Scotland for two years and traveled to South Africa, Morroco, Paris, Bahamas, Rome, and all over Europe.She was a 1965 graduate of Hermitage H.S. She spent her freshman year at The University of Tennessee and graduated from RPI (presently VCU). She retired from the C&P Telephone and also VRS retirement system. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on at Woody Parham, on Thurday, July 27, at 1 p.m. Interment will be private in Westhampton Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the memory care unit at Commonwealth Senior Living at the West End for ther five years of exceptional care. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd. #130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.