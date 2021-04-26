 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hala Ayala picks up the endorsement of top Democratic leaders
0 comments
Hala Ayala picks up the endorsement of top Democratic leaders

Hala Ayala picks up the endorsement of top Democratic leaders

  • 0
20210427_MET_AYALA_BB01

Del. Hala Ayaly, D-Prince William, right, reacts as Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, left, gives her his endorsement for Lt. Governor during a press announcement held inside Capitol Square in Richmond, VA Monday, A0pril 26, 2021.

 BOB BROWN

Top Democratic leaders announced their endorsement of Del. Hala Ayala, for Lieutenant Governor. Ayala, the first Afro-Latina elected to Virginia’s General Assembly, picked up the support of Governor Ralph Northam, Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn, and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News