Hala Ayala picks up the endorsement of top Democratic leaders

Top Democratic leaders announced their endorsement of Del. Hala Ayala, for Lieutenant Governor. Ayala, the first Afro-Latina elected to Virginia’s General Assembly, picked up the support of Governor Ralph Northam, Speaker of the House of Delegates Eileen Filler-Corn, and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring.
James Wallace
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today