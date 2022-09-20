Hallman: A curmudgeon's take on a normally fine product

Maybe I need to stop paying so much attention to Twitter.

That’s where I park when I’m at home watching NASCAR Cup Series telecasts, posting notes-to-self tweets for future reference. I also find myself defending NASCAR from its detractors, many of them aged curmudgeons pining for the days “when racing was racing.”

Last Saturday night, as I took in the race from Bristol Motor Speedway, I joined the curmudgeons.

Before I detail my complaints, I’ll defend big-time stock car racing once again.

NASCAR has done a great job of making the sport a coast-to-coast spectacle.

The organization’s well-meaning efforts toward diversity and inclusion are headed in the right direction and ever more effective. The presentation of races is entertaining, at times epic.

The wide range of tracks is second to none. You’ll see Cup cars on a quarter-mile stadium track, on ovals ranging from Martinsville’s flat half mile to Talladega’s steep 2.66 miles, and on one triangular course. Road courses vary from one carved out within Charlotte Motor Speedway’s oval to another amid the vineyards of Watkins Glen, N.Y. Next year, the Cup cars will attempt their first modern-day street-course run in Chicago.

The series has an exacting, even-handed inspection protocol. In-race officiating, though it will never be perfect, is mostly sensible, mostly fair. It’s at least as effective as the umpiring and refereeing in baseball, football and basketball — sports that have the luxuries of frequent timeouts and lulls in the action.

Speaking of time-outs, NASCAR’s much-maligned stage breaks — artificial caution periods that make time for TV commercials — have virtually eliminated NASCAR’s penchant for spotting phantom “debris in turn three!” when a yellow flag would be convenient.

The Next Gen car and its rules package, new this year, standardized most of the car. Teams can make only limited changes. Research-and-development costs have been slashed. More teams have a legitimate shot at victory.

That’s a truth made clear by the fact that Bristol winner Chris Buescher is the 19th different driver to win in 29 races so far. If there is a 20th winner in the remaining seven events — and there are obvious yet-to-win candidates — 2022 will break the 50-year modern-era record for most winners in a season.

But this is supposed to be a curmudgeonly take. I’d better get to it. The Next Gen car needs work.

Fortunately, Saturday’s race didn’t have one of those terrifying pop-up fires we’ve seen a handful of times in 2022. And, apparently, we got through a race without yet another collision that left a driver saying the impact is worse in the Next Gen car than it has been in past cars.

What we did get Saturday was a series of mechanical problems than ended drivers’ chances to challenge for the win. Ford teams had right-side tire failures. Toyotas lost power steering.

Chevrolets seemed less endangered, but maybe Chevy teams were just wisely timid.

After finishing fifth in the race, Chevy-driving Kyle Larson told reporters that all the teams knew from earlier testing that such problems would likely arise at the Bristol half-mile, where the concrete surface and steep banks whip the cars through a lap in about 15 seconds.

“Every manufacturer had issues,” Larson said, “Hate that that happened, but that’s what you get when you’ve got spec parts.”

Chase Elliott who finished second in his Chevy, said the power-steering and tire-failure issues were expected, “and we were on the conservative side of life with a lot of that stuff just to try to make it through and have a shot to win the race.”

Sure, racers have to take care of their equipment to finish and to win, but Saturday’s event devolved into a baby-my-car contest. The whole Next Gen package needs work.

Besides the cars themselves, something else had me grumbling — the playoffs.

I try not to gripe too much about NASCAR’s playoff system, though I’ve never liked it. But the telecast of Saturday’s race had me in a tweeting stew.

This is not about NBC’s broadcast crew. Their knowledge of and enthusiasm for the sport are appropriate. They call out NASCAR for miscues. When a driver makes a dirty move, they say so. And they admit their own mistakes.

What I am complaining about is how playoff circumstances dominated the narration of the race.

Bristol was the first elimination event in the playoffs, with the championship-eligible field to be cut from 16 to 12 drivers.

The 500-lap event lasted three hours, and it seemed as if 2:55 of that time was spent telling us where drivers were relative to the cutoff. Maybe those who love the playoffs were galvanized by the ever-changing point count. I do not love the playoffs. I was not galvanized.

Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon and Kevin Harvick were eliminated. That was just about all the TV team needed to tell me about the playoffs.

I wanted to hear more about the race at hand. It was not the greatest of races, but it was one of those Cup Series events that I have written about hundreds of times during the past 50 years, and that I extolled so thoroughly in the first half of this column.

Sometimes, though, you gotta be a curmudgeon.