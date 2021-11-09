Hallman promo
Labor Law: A white man awarded $10 million in damages is a reminder that employers can’t discriminate in the name of diversity
A federal jury in late October awarded David Duvall $10 million in punitive damages for discrimination following his termination as senior vic…
The Colonial Athletic Association will not allow James Madison’s teams to compete for league championships this year if the school accepts an …
UPDATE: Democrat Terry McAuliffe has conceded to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor’s race, a stunning defeat for Virginia Dem…
What looked like a draw for control of the House of Delegates turned into an apparent Republican victory with the defeat of Del. Lashrecse Air…
Richmond native Bria Henderson lands a regular role on ABC's 'The Good Doctor' - second former Richmonder on the show
Growing up in Richmond, Bria Henderson would spend her summers home from college working alongside her mother at the Richmond Department of Mo…
Former Va. Taxation manager accused of stealing $1.3 million dies by suicide on day of his court hearing
Embezzlement and computer trespass charges have been dismissed against a retired Virginia Department of Taxation finance manager accused of st…
Wednesday morning update:
Williams: In Virginia, white grievance was the winning ticket. That's what we learned on Election Day
If our moment of racial reckoning in Virginia has an expiration date, it will go down as Nov. 2, 2021.