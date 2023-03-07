Congratulations, William Byron, on your victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Enough about that relatively tame event, let’s move on to the really good stuff, the first of this season’s short-track events.

This Sunday, NASCAR’s Cup Series tour stops at the one-mile Phoenix Raceway, where the teams will grapple for the first time with rule changes designed to enliven the competition on speedways a mile and under, and on the series’ road-course events.

After Phoenix, the next two venues where Cup Series drivers and crews try out the new setup will be Virginia’s tour stops – the 3/4-mile Richmond Raceway on April 2 and Martinsville Speedway’s half mile on April 16.

Besides two races apiece this season at Phoenix, Richmond and Martinsville, the new package applies for one race each at the one-mile New Hampshire Motor Speedway and on road-course events at the Charlotte Roval, Chicago Street Course, Circuit of The Americas, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International.

That’s 13 of the tour’s 36 points-paying events. The new package will also be in place for the series’ all-star race at the renovated 0.625-mile North Wilkesboro Speedway oval.

The changes, tested earlier this year, decrease downforce for the Next Gen car. The racer’s rear spoiler is cut in half, from four inches tall to two inches. Underneath the car, amendments to surface configurations also ease downforce.

“That basically adds up to about a 30% downforce reduction,” said NASCAR Vice President of Vehicle Performance Eric Jacuzzi. In a NASCAR online report. Jacuzzi said the package eases the cars’ downforce to a level not seen in more than two decades.

With downforce reduced that much, the cars should be harder to drive, rewarding driver skill. Also, a car coming from behind should not be as susceptible to momentum-killing aero turbulence created by a car ahead.

If the changes are successful, events at the Virginia tracks and on the road courses could yield livelier racing, not as dependent on caution periods to bunch the field repeatedly. Instead, the most talented drivers should be willing and able to challenge each other under green-flag conditions.

So, how much can the Phoenix race tell us about what to expect at Richmond?

That’s not an easy question to answer. The tracks are certainly different from each other. The Phoenix mile features a wide-open Turn 1 that invites drivers to fan in a five- or six-wide onslaught before squeezing back into a couple of lanes for a quirky backstretch bend.

Richmond’s symmetrical D-shaped 3/4-mile layout – which replaced the old fairgrounds half-mile oval on the same site in 1988 – invites overtaking all along the frontstretch arc, but can exact a price from a driver unprepared for the flattening exit from Turn 2.

Recently, the tracks have had this in common. Once the cars got sorted out following starts and restarts, overtaking became extremely difficult.

The new short-track package aims to change that and give good drivers the chance to earn their pay and challenge cars ahead.

Phoenix may offer clues to what will follow in Richmond. The most recent pole-winning speeds at the two tracks are significantly different – 137.709 at Phoenix and 119.782 at Richmond. If the change in downforce allows for more effective passing maneuvers at the faster track, the impact could be even more pronounced on the slower raceway.

Less-than-stellar racing happens at all kinds of tracks from time to time. Sometimes the condition of the racing surface is the key. Sometimes one team will solve a track’s mysteries and dominate the competition there. Sometimes luck leans toward one team or another.

And sometimes the cars and the rules that govern them no longer fit a track. NASCAR’s attention to its aerodynamic mandates makes it clear that the sanctioning body has no interest in becoming a superspeedway-only tour.

That is the best news imparted by the changes that fans are about to see at Phoenix, Richmond and Martinsville. Notwithstanding the tour’s increase in road races and this season’s bold venture to a city street course, NASCAR isn’t abandoning the seminal short-track competition that gave major-league stock car racing its identity 75 years ago.

Before wrapping up this week’s column, a moment to consider Chase Elliott’s broken left leg, sustained in a snowboarding accident, and the likelihood that he’ll be granted a waiver to be eligible for the championship even though he may miss several races.

Of course he’ll get a waiver. Those complaining that a non-racing injury shouldn’t qualify are mistaken. Elliott is hurt. He’ll be back. Now he needs to heal.

One can argue cogently that NASCAR’s playoff format should be altered or scrapped. But withholding a waiver for an injured driver will not solve the playoffs’ shortcomings.

One salient reason for such waivers is to end the practice that was common in a previous era. A crew would stuff an injured driver into a car to start a race, making that driver the driver of record. After a pointless lap or two, the crew would pry the grimacing driver out and have a substitute driver climb in to run the rest of the event.

That was an artificial, unsafe practice. It made a mockery of what constituted a NASCAR “start.”