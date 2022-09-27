Hallman: Trip to Talladega comes at bad time for NASCAR

After two bizarre Cup Series races at Bristol and Texas, a couple of NASCAR’s more problematic tracks, this coming Sunday will be a good time for drivers to settle down and race hard in a more sensible event, right?

Wait, what? They’re going where? Talladega!

Yep, that’s right. After weeks of tire failures, fires erupting in the pits and on the track, officiating that forced NASCAR to catch up with post-race penalties announced Tuesday, collisions that had drivers issuing thinly veiled threats (if they were veiled at all) — after all that, America’s top professional stock car racing series heads to a track famous for its “big one” crashes that wad up cars by the gaggle.

This comes in the midst of the series playoff format that will have 12 playoff drivers with one priority — preserving their best opportunity to advance to the next round — while another 25 gun for victory with little if any care about how the championship-eligible dozen fare.

For the record, let’s look at the playoff circumstances, with the upcoming races at Talladega Superspeedway and then at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s twisting “Roval” course to finish the round that cuts the title-eligible field from 12 to eight.

The Texas race — an event with 16 caution periods that consumed 91 of the 334 laps — left Joey Logano atop the points, (You can see the full order in the column’s accompanying statistics).

None of the 12 playoff drivers has an iron grip on a top-eight position. Things really get touchy from about sixth on back.

Denny Hamlin, who seems to have become racing’s perpetually angry man, sits in sixth, just eight points clear of ninth. Then come regular-season champion Chase Elliott and Daniel Suarez, each with a paper-thin four-point margin.

Trying to break back into the top eight are Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric, Christopher Bell and Alex Bowman. In NASCAR’s format, a race victory locks a playoff driver into the next round. Bell and Bowman are far enough behind that either will likely have to win at Talladega or Charlotte to survive the next elimination.

And there’s the rub. Can any of the 12 championship-eligible drivers get to victory lane?

All four playoff events so far have been won by the championship-ineligible. It’s been an unpredictable season — 19 winners in the 30 events to date, with another half dozen or so drivers sniffing around for a victory.

At this juncture, Elliott is the playoff driver with the best prospects for a win — not at Talladega, but on the Roval, where he has won two of the four Cup races on the twisting 2.28-mile course.

Least predictable of the tracks is Talladega. Cars dance around each other, often three wide, bound together in high-speed packs created by their aerodynamic draft.

A race there in April saw contenders eliminated in a mid-race, nine-car crash. Ross Chastain did not lead until the final lap. As cars wrecked around him, he won by a tenth of a second.

That kind of mayhem — typical at the 2.66-mile Talladega track since it opened for business in 1969 — has drawn increased concern this year. The new-in-2022 Next Gen car is more rigid that past NASCAR racers, they all say. When there’s a crash, the impact on the driver is worse.

Tire failures triggered several unavoidable crashes at Texas. Goodyear’s Greg Stucker, looking weary, told reporters some teams ignore the tire company’s air-pressure recommendations, asking more of the tire than it’s designed to deliver.

Tires are, of course, a crucial part of racing’s speed-safety balance. Fans and teams don’t want tires to fail, but clamor for them to “degrade,” which means wearing down and delivering dimishing traction — calling for more driver skill and putting a premium on tire-change timing.

Goodyear wants to show up with the perfect tire. The company could bring a harder compound to the track, virtually eliminating blowouts, but teams and fans would grumble that such a tire had nowhere near the longed-for degradation.

Speaking of cars crashing and drivers getting hurt, a couple of Texas examples.

Kevin Harvick, a 46-year-old former champion, has been among the most critical of the Next Gen car. He hit the wall hard after a tire failure. His team patched the damage and he soldiered on to a top-10 finish. Monday, he tweeted that he was undergoing therapy for “an extremely sore back,” pointing out once again that “the car has issues that need to be addressed.”

Cody Ware, 26 and in his first full-time Cup season, smacked the outside wall hard, slid across the track and into the pits, where his car barely missed a pit wall opening that would have hard-stopped the car to potentially disastrous effect. Instead, he slammed the wall and slid along a stretch of it. Bad, but could’ve been much worse.

Ware tweeted Tuesday afternoon that he was getting treated for ligament damage “and a few other things.” He may be on crutches at Talladega, he said, but he plans to race there.

An older driver with an aching back. A younger one willing to hobble to his car on crutches and climb in to race at a track famous for spectacular crashes.

Spectacular — sure, but just because the Cup Series has gone almost 22 seasons since a driver was killed in one of those crashes, the sport is not all fun and games.

Talladega on Sunday and five more races after that this season. Be careful, drivers. The rest of us will keep our fingers crossed.