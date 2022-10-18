Hallman: Wallace suspended one race for recent actions

NASCAR came down hard on Bubba Wallace. Hard, but not too hard.

The sanctioning body suspended Wallace for one race after his retaliatory move last Sunday elevated what had been a relatively minor skirmish with Kyle Larson into a hard crash on a fast track, eliminating his own Toyota, Larson’s Chevrolet and Christopher Bell’s Toyota.

After the drivers were out of their cars, Wallace shoved Larson a few times and then made contact with a late-arriving NASCAR official.

I’m not going to dispute NASCAR’s decision.

Those of us who pay attention to NASCAR know these kinds of things have happened before and that drivers involved are rarely suspended. I’d thought a fine and points penalty might be enough. However, NASCAR didn’t bother with either money or points. A one-race suspension is more significant. Obviously, significance is what NASCAR wanted.

I like Wallace for lots of reasons. Right off the top, his multi-dimensional personality is a treat.

There are other, more profound reasons, his courage chief among them. He is the only Black driver at the top level of NASCAR, a sport whose fans, well into the 21st century, had to be told that, no, they would not be allowed to display on track property a 19th-century flag that glorifies the specter of the enslavement of Black human beings.

I like him because he endures a rain of catcalls from some of those fans when the drivers are introduced. I like him because he shrugs it off when a few of those fans have hired planes to drag that hate-weighted flag across the sky above some tracks where he races.

I like him because his stoicism renders such gestures as impotent as they truly are.

I like Wallace because his will to race is tested in a way no other Cup driver’s will is tested, and because now, driving his second season for a team with great potential, he has demonstrated the talent to win Cup races.

And I like Wallace because when Larson (of all people, in this convoluted story) was suspended for public utterance of the n-word, Wallace made it clear that he felt the door should remain open for Larson’s return to Cup racing.

I like Larson, too. I like him because he diligently took steps to atone for his use of that racist word, and because Larson himself represents another minority group, Japanese Americans, in NASCAR’s well-intentioned Drive for Diversity.

And I like him because he’s a great talent, maybe the best all-around American driver of his generation, a prolific winner in a variety of racing disciplines.

Larson’s 2022 Cup season — two wins in 33 races to date, and elimination from the playoffs before the round of eight — has been below expectations. His own assessment: “I’ve made too many mistakes.”

Sunday, he owned up to another mistake. In attempting a pass, he said, he crowded Wallace, who scraped against the outside wall.

When Larson went down to the track’s apron. Wallace followed, not slowing at all and hooking Larson’s right rear fender. That sent both into a spin, back up into the outside wall. Bell’s Toyota was collateral damage.

Fortunately, in a year that has seen drivers suffer concussions in what looked like minor incidents, none of the drivers was seriously hurt — a blessing at the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Wallace climbed from his car, his anger apparent, and strode resolutely 100 yards or so to confront Larson.

No NASCAR official got between Wallace and Larson during his long walk (not run) to Larson. A couple of track-safety types were there, but they didn’t intervene. Rather, they gestured for NASCAR officials to hurry. It took about 10 more seconds for one to arrive.

Whatever Larson said as Wallace approached couldn’t be heard on TV, but Larson didn’t seem to be defiant. Wallace shoved Larson, who turned away, hardly defending himself. After administering a few shoves Wallace walked away, by then accompanied by an official. Wallace put a hand on the official, though not with significant force.

Wallace, still fuming when he was interviewed, said his steering was incapacitated by his brush with the wall. Maybe, but it was clear from real-time telemetry that Wallace had not applied his brakes or eased off his accelerator before the hard hit on Larson’s Chevy.

Wallace also knew he could have lifted his foot from the gas and given Larson a little room to complete his initial ill-fated attempt to pass. But Wallace insisted that’s not the way he races. “I don’t lift,” he told the TV reporter.

As much as I like Wallace, as much as I admire him, I think it may be to his benefit to spend his enforced week off contemplating something every driver needs to know.

Even in the Cup series, where it can be extremely difficult to regain a position you’ve given away, even if you think you need to be known as a driver who won’t back off to allow a rival to complete a risky move — sometimes you’ve got to lift.

That’s part of becoming a great driver — knowing when it’s best to administer a dollop of forgiveness to another driver who has done something foolish. Maybe the favor will be returned on another lap, at another race, in another season.

About a third of the way through Sunday’s race, Wallace had led almost as many laps as anybody else. He had a car that could win. That’s when Larson came sliding up toward Wallace — that ill-advised attempt to pass.

That might have been one of those times to lift.