The National Retail Federation conducts an annual Halloween survey to see how Americans celebrate the holiday. The survey, by Prosper Insights & Analytics, has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points. This year, the survey of 8,061 consumers was conducted Sept. 1-8. Here are some of the results, along with other Halloween trends.

Celebration

65%

of people plan to celebrate Halloween this year, up from 58% in 2020

Who is celebrating?

Households with children are much more likely to celebrate Halloween.

82%

Households with children

55%

Households without children

Top costumes for 2021

For those who plan to dress up for Halloween, popular costumes include superheroes and witches. More than 1.8 million children plan to dress as Spiderman this year, and more than 4.6 million adults plan to dress like a witch. One in five people also plan to dress up their pet for the holiday.