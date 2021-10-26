The National Retail Federation conducts an annual Halloween survey to see how Americans celebrate the holiday. The survey, by Prosper Insights & Analytics, has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points. This year, the survey of 8,061 consumers was conducted Sept. 1-8. Here are some of the results, along with other Halloween trends.
Celebration
65%
of people plan to celebrate Halloween this year, up from 58% in 2020
Who is celebrating?
Households with children are much more likely to celebrate Halloween.
82%
Households with children
55%
Households without children
Top costumes for 2021
For those who plan to dress up for Halloween, popular costumes include superheroes and witches. More than 1.8 million children plan to dress as Spiderman this year, and more than 4.6 million adults plan to dress like a witch. One in five people also plan to dress up their pet for the holiday.
Average per capita spending
This year is the first time the average amount spent per person has hit triple digits. Last year, it was $92.12.
$102.74
planned spending per person this year
America’s favorite Halloween candy
Most popular overall
1. Reese’s Cups
2. Skittles
3. M&M’s
4. Starburst
5. Hot Tamales
6. Sour Patch Kids
7. Hershey’s Kisses
8. Snickers
9. Tootsie Pops
10. Candy Corn
In Virginia, the most popular Halloween candy is Hot Tamales, followed by Snickers and Tootsie Pops.
Candy corn sales
Candy corn is one of the most iconic — yet divisive — Halloween treats. Earlier this month, Brach’s candy company revealed where in the U.S. the treat is most and least popular.
The list, however, is determined solely by candy corn sales, so the result are not broken own per capita. Most of the states that saw the highest sales are the most populous states.
However, some states further down the list defy this logic. Iowa, for example, was named the 11th largest purchaser of candy corn, but it is the 33rd most populous state.
Most popular
1. California
2. Texas
3. Florida
4. New York
5. Michigan
Least popular
1. Alabama
2. Hawaii
3. Nebraska
4. Vermont
5. Wisconsin
Fun-sized facts
The average Halloween candy haul contains between 3,500 and 7,000 calories.
After its bag is opened, candy corn can last for 3-6 months.
According to the American Chemical Society, eating 262 fun-sized Halloween candy bars would poison a 180-pound person. (But don’t worry about death by candy: A person would vomit before being able to eat that many in one sitting.)
Studies show that kids can consume up to three cups of sugar eating Halloween candy.