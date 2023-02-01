 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Hamilton' tickets go on sale Monday for Richmond performances

'Hamilton' tickets go on sale Monday for Richmond run.

Single tickets for "Hamilton," headed to Richmond's Altria Theater in April, will go on sale to the public on Monday, Feb. 6.

“Hamilton” will be in town for a two-week run from April 11-23 and is returning to Richmond for the first time since the pandemic in 2019.

Hamilton

"Hamilton" heads to Richmond in April.

Tickets prices will range from $49 to $169 and will go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at www.BroadwayInRichmond.com, in person at the Altria Theater Box Office, or by calling 1-800-514-3849 (ETIX).

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account.

There will be a lottery for a select number of $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash hit about America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. More information at https://www.altriatheater.com.

Check out our review of the 2019 performance:

