Hank Aaron 1934-2021

AARON FILE
Born: Henry Louis Aaron, Feb. 5, 1934, Mobile, Ala.
First major league game: April 13, 1954, for the Milwaukee Braves
Last major league game: Oct. 3, 1976, for the Milwaukee Brewers
Career statistics: .305 average, 755 home runs (2nd all-time), 2,297 RBIs (first), 3,771 hits (third), 3,630 runs (t-fourth), 624 doubles (13th), 98 triples, 240 stolen bases
Teams: Indianapolis Clowns (Negro Leagues, 1952); Milwaukee/Atlanta Braves (1954-1974), Milwaukee Brewers (1975-76)
Career highlights: 1957 NL MVP ... 1957 World Series champion ... 25-time All-Star ... four-time NL home run leader (1957, 1963, 1966, 1967) .... four-time NL RBIs leader (1957, 1960, 1963, 1966) ... two-time NL batting champion (1956, 1959) ... three-time Gold Glove winner (1958-60)
Honors: Elected to Baseball Hall of Fame on first ballot in 1982 (97.8%) ... namesake of the Hank Aaron Award, which is given to the top offensive players in each league every year .... awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002