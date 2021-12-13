Hanover considers relaxing minimum requirements for substitute teachers

The national lack of substitute teachers is hitting close to home, as Hanover County’s School Board will consider relaxing minimum requirements for substitutes with the hope of casting a wider net for the substitute pool.

The board will consider its policies Tuesday night, which currently require that substitute teacher candidates must be at least 18 years old and have completed at least 60 college credit hours, or hold an associate’s or bachelor’s degree, with the only exception being for career and technical education substitutes. It further states that “the School Board shall seek to employ substitute teachers who exceed these requirements.”

The current policy says that substitutes who teach for more than 60 consecutive days — or a total of 90 days during the school year — shall be licensed or eligible for a license by the Virginia Department of Education. Substitutes teaching more than 90 days during the school year must sign a contract with the school division.

The proposed policy would drop the requirement for 60 credit hours, the associate’s and bachelor’s degrees, and instead allow a high school diploma. The proposed policy also drops the licensure requirement, as well as the contract stipulation for anyone working more than 90 days.