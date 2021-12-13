Hanover considers relaxing minimum requirements for substitute teachers

The national lack of substitute teachers is hitting close to home, as Hanover County’s School Board will consider relaxing minimum requirements for substitutes with the hope of casting a wider net for the substitute pool.
The board will consider its policies Tuesday night, which currently require that substitute teacher candidates must be at least 18 years old and have completed at least 60 college credit hours, or hold an associate’s or bachelor’s degree, with the only exception being for career and technical education substitutes. It further states that “the School Board shall seek to employ substitute teachers who exceed these requirements.”
The current policy says that substitutes who teach for more than 60 consecutive days — or a total of 90 days during the school year — shall be licensed or eligible for a license by the Virginia Department of Education. Substitutes teaching more than 90 days during the school year must sign a contract with the school division.
The proposed policy would drop the requirement for 60 credit hours, the associate’s and bachelor’s degrees, and instead allow a high school diploma. The proposed policy also drops the licensure requirement, as well as the contract stipulation for anyone working more than 90 days.
Chris Whitley, spokesperson for Hanover schools, said by email that the proposed policy, if adopted, “would be another tool in our toolbox to continue to help our teachers by providing consistent coverage when there are absences.” He said the school division is working to provide financial incentives for substitutes as a way to attract and retain more of them. Those incentives, above base pay that ranges from $95.99 to $205.68 per day, are: $500 bonuses for subs who work 50 or more days per semester, $250 for those who work 25 to 49 days per semester, and $150 for anyone who works 15 to 24 days per semester.
At the same time, Whitley said the school division is committed to having two regularly assigned long-term substitutes per school rather than one, as has been the practice.
“We recognize the significant and tireless effort that has been required of our educators during these trying times,” he said. “We also recognize their need for some relief that, in turn, allows them to better serve our students and families, particularly as it relates to preserving their planning time.”
Hanover isn’t alone. Across the country, substitute teachers are sparse.
A national survey done between Sept. 29 and Oct. 8 for the EdWeek Research Center found that 77% of principals and district leaders say they are struggling to hire a sufficient number of substitute teachers. Where school divisions typically had a fill rate — the national percentage of teacher absences covered by a substitute — of 80% going into the school year, the report showed that number is now more like 50% or 60%.
In addition to background checks, the Virginia Department of Education requires Virginia school boards to hire substitute teachers who are at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma. Beyond that, it allows school boards to set their own minimums for substitute qualifications.
Locally, Chesterfield County requires substitute teachers to have a minimum of a high school diploma. Henrico County requires 60 credit hours, an associate’s degree or a bachelor’s degree for substitute teachers. Richmond requires that candidates have a minimum of 60 credit hours.
Hanover’s board meeting begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the school administration building, 200 Berkley St. in Ashland. It will also be streamed live.
In other news happening Tuesday night, the School Board will hear recommendations for start times for the next two school years, including opening before Labor Day for the 2023-24 school year.
The board will hear a presentation on start times for next year, which continue with the traditional post-Labor Day start. The following year, however, the proposed calendar calls for starting on Aug. 21, 2023 and ending on May 31, 2024.
The board is seeking the public’s thoughts between Dec. 15 and Jan. 5 on both years’ start times. Comments and suggestions can be emailed to HCPScalendarinput@hcps.us.
