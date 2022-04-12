Hanover school officials seeking public input on pre-Labor Day school starts

Hanover County's School Board hopes to glean from parents whether they prefer a pre- or post-Labor Day start to future school years.

The school board continued its discussion Tuesday night of a pre-Labor Day opening for the 2023-24 school year. As proposed, the year would start on Aug. 21, 2023 and end the following spring on May 31.

Hanover is not making changes to start times for this September.

The board will accept input from the community by email at hcpscalendar@hcps.us now through May 27. The board is expected to hear an initial update about the community response at its May 10 meeting, and is scheduled to vote on the 2023-24 calendar at its June 14 board meeting.

The majority of Virginia's 132 school divisions already open before Labor Day, even under the so-called Kings Dominion law from 1986 that prohibited pre-Labor Day starts. A July 2019 law, however, further loosened the nearly 40-year hold on Virginia school divisions by freeing them to open up to 14 days ahead of Labor Day, provided they give students off on the Friday leading into the holiday weekend.

Nancy Disharoon, Hanover's director of accreditation and accountability, reminded the board Tuesday night that the reason for seeking a decision so early is to give parents time to adjust.

"A lot of our families are concerned about impact on family vacations," she said, referring to some initial community input received last December that referenced lower rental prices for vacation homes in late August and pre-planned vacations. Respondents also shared concerns about kids on hot school buses in August and the impact on teens' summer jobs.

Those who supported pre-Labor Day openings cited reasons like regional alignment with other school divisions as well as specialty programs such as Maggie L. Walkers Governor's School or CodeRVA. An earlier end date means students get out of school only a couple of weeks after they take spring Standards of Learning tests, she said.

Earlier start times benefit high school students who take advanced placement, international baccalaureate and other college prep courses because Hanover students would be aligned with their regional peers when testing in those courses, rather than having fewer weeks of preparation time. Additionally, student-athletes who play fall sports often start practice in early August, which means they’re already at school up to a month before it begins.

It's not the first time Hanover school officials considered opening early. The idea was floated to the school community in 2019 and came back nearly evenly split between those who desired an early start and others who didn't. The board shelved the issue back then.

"I'm looking for as much input as we can possibly get," Board Vice Chair Bob Hundley said Tuesday night, noting that he hopes the community takes advantage of the opportunity to share its thoughts.

In other school news, at a board work session last month, the board instructed Board Attorney Lisa Seward to revise its citizen's participation policy. Seward presented the changes Tuesday night, which include eliminating the option for patrons to sign up at a board meeting if they wish to speak during public comment time. The proposed policy requires speakers to sign up no later than noon on meeting days.

Second, the policy clarifies that while meetings are generally held at the school board office meeting room, the meeting may be moved to a larger venue if additional space is needed. The board has the power now to move meetings, but felt that adding such language to the policy was necessary.

The board will vote on these policy changes in May.

The board also heard from staff on efforts to help with recruitment and retention in hard-to-staff areas, like bus drivers and food service employees, high school math teachers, special education teachers, PE teachers, art teachers and more.

On the transportation side, Christina Berta, assistant superintendent of business and operations, said the board will now pay new bus drivers from their first day of service while they're going through the typical 8-week training program. Currently, drivers would not be paid until they finished the training program.

Berta also said the school division is moving to a "key on-key off" system in which bus drivers will be paid starting from the time they turn on their buses in the morning and do their daily inspections to when they turn them off at the end of their day.

Currently, Hanover bus drivers are paid only for the time in which they're on their routes. Among the metro Richmond region, Hanover is the only school division that doesn't use the "key on-key off system," she said, though it is contingent upon new division-wide GPS, time and attendance systems being implemented over the summer.

Berta said the financial impact - which amounts to an estimated 15 to 30 minutes daily for bus drivers - is expected to be about $200,000, but that those additional funds can be accommodated in the upcoming budget once it's approved by the Board of Supervisors.

For all employees, Mandy Baker, assistant superintendent of human resources, explained that the division is upping its referral incentives from $1,000 to $2,000 for anyone who refers a candidate that ultimately gets hired by the school division. That extra incentive money is being offered now through September and will be dispersed throughout the following year - $500 after 60 days, $500 after 120 days, and $1,000 at 180 days.

There's no limit on the number of people an employee can refer, she said.

Separately, new transportation employees will get a $1,000 sign-on bonus, payable in two $500 increments, the first after 60 days and then again at the end of the first semester.