Hanover schools to switch to pre-Labor Day start in 2023

The Hanover County School Board last week voted to join school divisions across the state in initiating a pre-Labor Day start date in the 2023-2024 school year.

As requested by the board in the April 12 meeting, a community survey was conducted on the proposed calendar change that saw 1,244 respondents providing input, with around 52% in favor of the pre-Labor Day start and 48% in favor of a post-Labor Day start.

Respondents who favored a post-Labor Day start were concerned with an early date affecting pre-planned family vacations in August, summer jobs, child care and others and called for Hanover to remain unique instead of aligning with other school divisions.

Respondents who favored the pre-Labor Day opening said it would align with the start dates of neighboring divisions in relation to athletics and musical competitions, regional schools such as Virtual Virginia and dual enrollment programs, application deadlines for colleges and universities and others.

The Friday before Labor Day will remain a vacation day with the change.

“I’m not necessarily fond of making changes so we can be like other divisions,” said John Axselle, Beaverdam District representative, expressing his belief that Hanover should remain unique.

Sterling Daniel, representative of the Mechanicsville District, said children are participating in activities that are “beyond the boundaries of Hanover,” such as soccer tournaments or swim meets that have started earlier in alignment with a majority of the region’s pre-Labor Day start date.

“So if Hanover’s not going to shift, some of our students are going to have some problems in aligning with some of those activities that start around Memorial Day now,” he said.

“There’s a very small number of districts that are not doing this already,” said Bob May, South Anna District representative, pointing out that the trend has spread across the state. “And I think giving a couple years notice is a good way for us to do this.”