Hanover Supervisors appoint Robert Allen Davidson for interim Beaverdam District seat

Hanover County's Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Robert Allen Davidson on Wednesday evening to fill the vacant Beaverdam District seat left open by the death of longtime supervisor Aubrey "Bucky" Stanley.
Stanley died Dec. 31 after serving 38 years on the board.
Davidson, a veteran of 30-plus years in Hanover's public safety and law enforcement community who now works in the private sector in corporate intelligence and security, will serve until a special election is held later this year, likely November. At that time, the district's constituents will vote for a new representative to take the seat through the end of what would have been Stanley's term, December 2023.
Supervisors are elected for four-year terms. The next general election is November 2023.
Wednesday, Board Chair Angela Kelly-Wiecek said board members talked to a wide variety of people across the Beaverdam District with various backgrounds and perspectives.
Mechanicsville District representative W. Canova Peterson noted that 13 or 14 people volunteered to fill "this thankless job."
"It has truly been a joy to talk with so many people who are interested in serving," Kelly-Wiecek said, adding that so many people were qualified as nominees that board members were still talking today about potential nominees.
Ultimately, Davidson "brings a wealth of experience in understanding the many facets of government and has extensive experience in budgeting and allocation," Kelly-Wiecek said. She also said that "anyone who will spend that amount of time in public safety obviously has a deep and abiding commitment to serving others in their community, and I think that he will serve us well."
Ashland District representative Faye O. Prichard described the pool of nominees as "an embarrassment of riches."
"We were tasked with going out and asking people...to put themselves out there, to put their names in a basket to be scrutinized, to be looked at," she said, "and the folks were who were willing to do that were top-notch."
She also joked that those who weren't nominated Wednesday weren't off the hook, saying "we'll be coming back to you because we want other things."
Robertson will be sworn in in time to be seated for the board's next meeting on Feb. 9.
