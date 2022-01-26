Hanover Supervisors appoint Robert Allen Davidson for interim Beaverdam District seat

Ultimately, Davidson "brings a wealth of experience in understanding the many facets of government and has extensive experience in budgeting and allocation," Kelly-Wiecek said. She also said that "anyone who will spend that amount of time in public safety obviously has a deep and abiding commitment to serving others in their community, and I think that he will serve us well."

Ashland District representative Faye O. Prichard described the pool of nominees as "an embarrassment of riches."

"We were tasked with going out and asking people...to put themselves out there, to put their names in a basket to be scrutinized, to be looked at," she said, "and the folks were who were willing to do that were top-notch."

She also joked that those who weren't nominated Wednesday weren't off the hook, saying "we'll be coming back to you because we want other things."

Robertson will be sworn in in time to be seated for the board's next meeting on Feb. 9.