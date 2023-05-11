HARGROVES, Mayola P. Pleasants, age 100, received her heavenly wings, Monday, May 8, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Hargroves Jr.; and her daughter, Jean Hargroves Smith. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving and devoted daughter, Dr. Shirl H. Leverett; four grandchildren; seven greatgrandchildren; four great great-grandchildren and a multitude of additional relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23222. Viewing will be held Friday, May 12, 2023. Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, 9 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, Varina, 2169 New Market Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.