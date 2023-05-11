Gene R., 85, of Amelia Court House, Va., passed away peacefully at home on May 7, 2023. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, affectionately called Papa Gene. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lila Hartman. He is survived by his wife, Jo Hartman of 68 years; children, Pamela Putney (Chuck), Eric Hartman (Staci), Scott Hartman (Carla) and Beth Hartman Peters (John); 10 grandchildren and 11 greatgrandchildren; a sister, Jackie Monath; a nephew, Gary Monath; and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Tomahawk Baptist Church, 12920 Hull Street Road, Midlothian, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Lung Association in Virginia, 9702 Gayton Rd., #110, Richmond, Va. 23238.
