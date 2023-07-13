Retired Richmond, Va. Attorney, HALFORD ("Hal", "Supey") IRVIN HAYES, 90, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 7, 2023. He was a proud graduate of the John Marshal High School and the University of Richmond with a B.S. Business Administration ('55), MCom ('64), and Juris Doctor (J.D.) from T. C. Williams School of Law ('77). He was the winner of the prestigious Charles T. Norman Medal as top law student, and a member of the law review. He was an accomplished baritone participating with a number of church choirs and competition barbershop quartets. He has been a member of the Bon Air Baptist choir for over two decades. He was a founding member and church leader for Holy Cross Anglican Church in Richmond. Hal served in the U.S. Army rising to the rank of First Lieutenant. He taught at Collegiate Schools then Richmond Public Schools. He served as Assistant Athletic Director at the University of Richmond. Hal was an outstanding swim coach leading Granite Recreation and Westwood Clubs teams to numerous championships. Hal was a founding partner in the Bon Air Title Agency. He is survived by his wife, Linda Boyd Hayes; brother-in-law, Richard Boyd; children, Halford I. Hayes Jr., Katherine H. King, William James ("Jamie") Hayes, Robert Henderson Hayes, and Carolyn H. Roberts; thirteen grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren; family friends, Deanna Chau and Craig Wyman. Visitations where family will receive friends will be held on Friday, July 14, at Bennett Funeral Home at 14301 Ashbrook Pkwy., Chesterfield from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Bon Air Baptist Church, 2531 Buford Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235 on Saturday, July 15, at 1 p.m. This service will be live streamed (https://bonairbaptist.org/ memorials). In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be designated for Bon Air Baptist Church Endowment.