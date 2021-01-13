Healthy job search habits in 2021

Whether you are employed and want to make a job switch or if you are unemployed, it's important to incorporate consistent habits during your job search in order to obtain that dream job. Setting goals, staying organized, and working through difficulties as they arise are all the things a person does when working, so it's really a matter of following the same pattern.

Unemployed?

If you're unemployed you already know you need to set aside a regular block of time to look for work. However, it's also important to:

• Stay abreast of current events within your field.

• Remain connected through sites such as LinkedIn.

• Ensure your skills are up-to-date.

It's ok to set aside a certain period of time, then let the job search process go while you attend to other aspects of your life such as family, exercise, and household duties. Just be sure you consistently set aside a time devoted solely to your job search efforts.

Moving up