Healthy job search habits in 2021

Whether you are employed and want to make a job switch or if you are unemployed, it's important to incorporate consistent habits during your job search in order to obtain that dream job. Setting goals, staying organized, and working through difficulties as they arise are all the things a person does when working, so it's really a matter of following the same pattern.
Unemployed?
If you're unemployed you already know you need to set aside a regular block of time to look for work. However, it's also important to:
• Stay abreast of current events within your field.
• Remain connected through sites such as LinkedIn.
• Ensure your skills are up-to-date.
It's ok to set aside a certain period of time, then let the job search process go while you attend to other aspects of your life such as family, exercise, and household duties. Just be sure you consistently set aside a time devoted solely to your job search efforts.
Moving up
If you are currently employed but feel your work life is stagnating, it's ok to continue with your pre-pandemic goals of looking for new employment. Some industries have done very well through the pandemic and are still expected to grow.
In order to reach your employment goals, it's good to take a self-assessment to determine if you are ready for the next rung on the ladder. In some cases a job seeker may decide to enroll in some online classes in order to gain additional skills, whereas others may feel completely ready to make the leap to new employment.
In the latter case, it's important not to get sidetracked by life's other demands. Set aside a consistent time to work on your job search and then reevaluate your strategy on a month by month basis. If it seems to be working and you are getting some interest, great. If not, then it may be time to put forth more effort or reevaluate your search strategy.
Last tip
Regardless of whether you are currently employed or not, if you expect your interviews to be performed online, you need to practice before that first interview to make sure you feel comfortable and are able to present yourself well in a video conference. Practice, practice, practice until you ace the online format.