Family members and loved ones of inmates who are incarcerated at Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt are speaking out after a month that has seen multiple overdoses, a weeks-long lockdown, several fires and an inmate escape.

The facility initially went into lockdown after three inmates died due to drug overdoses in the span of two days between July 30 and 31, officials from the Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed. Family members and loved ones reported that they were unable to contact inmates inside Greensville for weeks — even as video of a fire inside the prison surfaced online. They said VADOC officials would not offer any information regarding the situation or the statuses of specific inmates.

When the phone calls, emails and letters finally resumed, they contained startling allegations against the prison and its staff. Prisoners reported that they were unable to access medical care, were served moldy food at irregular intervals and were not allowed to shower.

“The administration deprived us of food for 24 hours,” one inmate wrote in a letter dated August 15. The letter was provided to the Richmond Times-Dispatch by the inmate’s wife.

“We have not been able to communicate with our family, friends, or loved ones,” the letter continued. “We are being held in our cells for 24 hrs., 7 days a week … It's been 5 days since half of my housing unit were given the opportunity to shower.”

Family members and loved ones say they are outraged and afraid.

Shaun Stewart, 46, of Virginia Beach, said that his brother — Anthony “Tony” Stewart, 44, who is currently imprisoned at Greensville — has struggled with his chest catheter for months. Tony Stewart has kidney disease and end-stage renal failure, his brother said, and needs the catheter for dialysis treatments.

In late June, the catheter — which was supposed to be a temporary replacement for an arm port that had been “messed up” in a previous incident — started to become loose. Tony Stewart also suffered intermittent bleeding at the site where the catheter was inserted.

“The nurse said ‘don’t touch it, air could get in and kill you,’” Shaun Stewart said, adding that the lockdown has forced his brother to continue to endure the loose catheter despite the apparently critical nature of the issue.

He and his brother have filed 10 grievances in the span of 18 days but have heard nothing from VADOC, Shaun Stewart said. He is concerned for his brother’s life.

“He could die in there,” he said.

One woman, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that she was not able to reach her brother, who is an inmate at Greensville, until August 21, over three weeks after the lockdown began. She said her brother, who has a heart defect, has not been able to refill his blood pressure and cholesterol medications. She added that it has been more than 18 months since he has had bloodwork done.

According to her brother, his former cellmate had to be transferred to a medical unit after his diabetes was “improperly managed” and he was not given adequate insulin.

Another woman, speaking anonymously, said her husband, who is incarcerated at Greensville, was finally able to get in touch with her on August 17, more than two weeks after the lockdown started. She said her husband told her that the food inside the prison had been inedible.

In a letter, which she provided to the Times-Dispatch, her husband wrote “they keep serving us moldy bread … the trays are always soggy and waterlogged by the time we get our food.”

Another woman, speaking anonymously, said her fiance, who is imprisoned at Greensville, told her that there was a “28 hour gap between the dinner tray Sunday and the lunch tray on Monda(y).

“They brought the dinner tray at 5 (a.m.) on Tuesday,” she said.

Brandy Paul, 47, of Christiansburg, said she went 25 days without speaking to her son, who is imprisoned at Greensville. On August 17, Paul received a JPay message from her son. The message, which Paul provided to the Times-Dispatch, was dated July 31, and read, in part, “(on) the first day (Monday) … dinner was at 2:35 a.m. … (and) was plain noodles and cabbage.”

The inmate said Greensville was “making our hell even more hellish.”

Paul also said that she had been required to send money via CashApp to unknown individuals in order to allow her son access to prison phones. Two additional women reported being instructed to issue payments through third-party apps to guarantee that their loved ones would not be beaten and could use the phones. “Gangs run the phones,” said one of the women, speaking anonymously. None of the women could identify the recipients behind the accounts, which they said change sporadically.

LAWS ON FOOD, BATHING

COMMENTS/AUDIT FROM VADOC