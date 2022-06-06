 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking

Henrico County man, 29, shot to death over weekend

  • 0
police lights

A 29-year-old Henrico County man was shot and killed over the weekend, police say.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Henrico police were called to the 300 block of Buffalo Road for a shooting. A friend of Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil flagged officers down and led them to  O’Neil, who was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Detective Noah at 804-501-5581. Community members may call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips online at p3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News