Henrico County man, 29, shot to death over weekend

A 29-year-old Henrico County man was shot and killed over the weekend, police say.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Henrico police were called to the 300 block of Buffalo Road for a shooting. A friend of Ja’Shaun Jermaine O’Neil flagged officers down and led them to O’Neil, who was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Detective Noah at 804-501-5581. Community members may call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips online at p3Tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.