Here are three good chances to spot the space station
Here are our next bright International Space Station passes (unless clouds intervene). Monday: 10:34-10:37 p.m. in the western sky. Tuesday: 9:46-9:51 p.m., crossing high from northwest to southeast. Wednesday: 8:59-9:06 p.m., arcing over the north and east.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

