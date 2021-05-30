Here are three good chances to spot the space station

Here are our next bright International Space Station passes (unless clouds intervene). Monday: 10:34-10:37 p.m. in the western sky. Tuesday: 9:46-9:51 p.m., crossing high from northwest to southeast. Wednesday: 8:59-9:06 p.m., arcing over the north and east.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
