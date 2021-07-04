Here's when Va. dodged the typical July 4 heat

This July 4 isn’t too hot, but some years had truly chilly holiday weather. Droughty 1986 saw some of the coldest July 4 lows in Virginia — 50s east, as low as 39 in Marion — then soared into the 80s. As for cool highs, 60s to mid 70s were widespread in 1962.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
