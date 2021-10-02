High school football results

Friday’s other results
No. 2 Manchester 48, Clover Hill 6
Manchester 28 20 0 0 — 48
Clover Hill 0 0 0 6 — 6
Man – Shelton 2 run (Davis kick)
Man – Shelton 3 run (Davis kick)
Man – Brown 10 run (Davis kick)
Man – Shelton 70 run (Davis kick)
Man – Richardson 30 pass from Shelton (Davis kick)
Man – Kelly 3 run (run failed)
Man – Kelly 11 run (Davis kick)
CH – Webster 1 run (kick failed)
RUSHING
Man – Brown 6-93, Cody Shelton 5-90, Kelly 7-56, Heck 1-22, Clarke 7-21, Smith 1-13, Brenden Shelton 1-12, Parker 2-9, Richardson 1-8, Bryant 2-5, Ojo 1-2, Hartje 3-1, Spurlock 1-0; CH – Carter 14-53, Douglass 2-10, Mason 1-5, Webster 2-6.
PASSING
Man – Shelton 8-10-114-1-0, Landon Clarke 4-4-36-0-0; CH – Webster 15-22-73-0-0.
RECEIVING
Man – Richardson 2-57, Sturdifen 1-14, Warmbier 1-14, Brenden Shelton 2-13, Stephens 1-13, Phillips 1-12, Heck 1-9, Rodgers 1-9, Smith 1-6, Branch 1-3; CH – Uqdah 7-53, Davilla 2-9, Saunders 1-6, Genas 2-6, Carter 2-0, Henry 1-1.
No. 4 Varina 34, Hanover 12
Hanover 0 6 0 6 — 12
Varina 6 14 6 8 — 34
Var - Thompson 6 run (kick failed)
Var - Wells 15 pass from Derricott (Brown run)
Han - Sahnow 16 pass from Elrond (run failed)
Var - Fisher 35 pass from Derricott (kick failed)
Var - Keys 10 pass from Derricott (pass failed)
Han - Elrod 3 run (run failed)
Var - Fisher 1 run (Wells 2 pass from Fisher)
Records: Varina 4-0, Hanover 2-2
No. 7 Patrick Henry 30, Henrico 12
Patrick Henry 7 7 9 7 — 30
Henrico 0 0 6 6 — 12
PH – Allen 24 run (Crabbe kick)
PH – Green 3 run (Crabbe kick)
PH – Allen 2 run (Crabbe kick)
Hen – No. 10 9 pass from No. 11 (run failed)
PH – Allen 1 run (Crabbe kick)
Hen – No. 10 22 pass from No. 11 (kick failed)
RUSHING
PH – Mines 2-6, Williams 1-0, Allen 12-104, Green 14-48, Thurston 2-8
PASSING
PH – Allen 7-11-92-0-0, Mines 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING
PH – Mines 4-29, Kaczmarek 1-8, Berry 2-55.
No. 8 Thomas Dale 42, Prince George 29
TD – Jordan Branch 11 carries, 115 yards, TD; Maddox lee 14 tackles; CJ Milazzo 13 tackles; Malichi Madison 11 tackles, sack; Kyon Turner 90-yard kick return TD; Nick Tyree 7-yard TD run; Jon Tyree 45-yard fumble recovery TD.
Midlothian 49, Cosby 14
Cosby 6 0 0 8 — 14
Midlothian 28 21 0 0 — 49
Mid – Berry 1 run (Lawton kick)
Mid – Semidey INT return (Lawton kick)
Cos – Simpson 88 pass from Lambert (pass failed)
Mid – Kleski 79 pass from Meads (Lawton kick)
Mid – Wirt 19 run (Lawton kick)
Mid – Wirt 35 pass from Meads (Lawton kick)
Mid – Kleski 20 pass from Meads (Lawton kick)
Mid – Wirt 15 pass from Sperry (Lawton kick)
Cos – Giegling 1 run (Simpson pass from Lambert)
RUSHING
Cos – Charlton 10-78, Giegling 7-26, Sanders 7-12, Lambert 2-10, Henshaw 2-2, Rancher 1-0, Simpson 1-1, Lavalle 1-7; Mid – Berry 8-41, McKey 6-40, Sperry 7-37, Wirt 1-19, Meads 1-5, Jackson 1-3.
PASSING
Cos – Lambert 3-7-92-1-2; Mid – Meads 8-12-187-3-0, Sperry 5-8-46-1-0.
RECEIVING
Cos – Simpson 3-92; Mid – Kleski 3-109, Wirt 3-52, Lee 2-27, Harrington 1-20, Rosenberger 1-13, Krauss 1-7, Berry 1-4, Cunningham 1-1.
Powhatan 39, Monacan 28
Monacan 8 0 6 14 — 28
Powhatan 7 7 18 7 — 39
Pow - Dowdy 12 pass from Trevillian (Rehme kick)
Mon - G. Wells 48 pass from Lynch (Jefferson run)
Pow - Johnson 53 pass from Trevillian (Rehme kick)
Pow - Worthington 20 pass from Trevillian (pass failed)
Pow - Johnson 3 run (run failed)
Pow - Johnson 9 run (pass failed)
Mon - L. Wells 92 kickoff return (pass failed)
Pow - Johnson 3 run (Rehme kick)
Mon - Jefferson run (Richardson pass from Johnson)
Mon - K. Johnson 19 pass from Lynch (pass failed)
RUSHING
Mon - Johnson 19-61, Lynch 7-26, L. Lee 2-9, Ellerbee 1-1; Pow - Johnson 29-202, Trevillian 2-24, Cheatham 4-16, Hamersley 1-1, Dowdy 1-15
PASSING
Mon - Lynch 15-29-207-2-1; Pow - Trevillian 12-19-182-3-0
RECEIVING
Mon - G. Lee 4-80, Jefferson 5-56, Davis 2-15, K. Johnson 2-54, Dolson 1-2; Pow - Johnson 1-53, Warriner 2-23, Dowdy 5-50, Cheatham 1-4, Worthington 2-40, 44 1-14.
Thomas Jefferson 14, Deep Run 12
Thomas Jefferson 6 0 8 0 — 14
Deep Run 6 0 6 0 — 12
RUSHING
DR - Trey Gauch 10-46, Kendall Hummer 20-104, Bobby Paster 13-116.
PASSING
DR - Trey Gauch 3-14-27-1.
RECEIVING
DR - Victor Swarray 2-18; TJ - Juelz Capers 1-9.
Episcopal 16, Collegiate 14
Episcopal 0 0 0 0 — 16
Collegiate 0 0 0 0 — 14
RUSHING
Col - Donovan Williams 11-19, Owen Fallon 7-3, Ben Street 6-46.
PASSING
Col - Owen Fallon 4-10-21.
RECEIVING:
Col - Krystian Williams 1-12, Donovan Williams 1-3, L.J. Booker 2-6.
Douglas Freeman 54, John Marshall 0
John Marshall 0 0 0 0 — 0
Douglas Freeman 20 27 7 0 — 54
James River 51, George Wythe 7
George Wythe 0 0 0 7 — 7
James River 37 7 7 0 — 51
Schedule
Friday’s Games
Collegiate at Woodberry Forest, 4 p.m.
King William at Charles City Co. 7
George Wythe at Clover Hill, 7
Prince George at Colonial Heights, 7
Hopewell at Dinwiddie, 7
Deep Run at Douglas Freeman, 7
Charlottesville at Goochland, 7
Midlothian at Huguenot, 7
Glen Allen at J.R. Tucker, 7
L.C. Bird at Manchester, 7
Petersburg at Matoaca, 7
Hanover at Mechanicsville, 7
John Marshall at Mills Godwin, 7
Cosby at Monacan, 7
York at New Kent, 7
Highland Springs at Patrick Henry, 7
James River at Powhatan, 7
Henrico at Thomas Dale, 7
Armstrong at Varina, 7
Meadowbrook at Hermitage
Next Saturday’s Games
Fork Union at St. Christopher’s, 1
Georgetown Prep at Benedictine, 2