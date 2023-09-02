Michael Farley carried nine times for 121 yards and a touchdown, and Kahlil Nash completed 9 of 13 pass attempts for 119 yards and a TD to Jacob Zollar as St. Christopher's opened its season with an impressive 16-14 road win over Lafayette on Friday night.

The Saints jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first quarter on an 80-yard race to the end zone by Farley. Zollar's TD reception, a 60-yard connection with Nash, came late in the second quarter. Jack Slokker kicked a 22-yard field goal just before halftime to put the visitors up 16-6 at the break, and the Saints' defense took care of things from there in the second half.

Zollar finished with two catches for 58 yards, while Bryce Neely hauled in a team-high five receptions for 37 yards.

Defensively for St. Chris, Addison Gosline was all over the field, finishing with a team-high 11 tackles (nine solo, three for losses), a sack and a forced fumble. Zollar had eight tackles, one for a loss, and forced a fumble. Virginia recruit Henry Omohundro was in on nine tackles and recovered a fumble.

Walker Turley was in on six tackles, two for losses, and added a sack and two forced fumbles as the Saints forced five turnovers, with Jack Hall adding an interception.

Benedictine 31, Western Branch 13: Facing a tough road test to open their season at the reigning Region 6A champions, the Cadets earned an impressive win in Chesapeake on Thursday.

Cadets quarterback Cody Shelton completed 15 of 20 pass attempts for 151 yards and a touchdown while carrying 12 times for 78 yards and two more TDs. After Western Branch jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter, Shelton connected with Roddrey McWilliams for a 14-yard score to tie things up. McWilliams finished with four receptions for 48 yards.

Cole Draucker's 39-yard field goal in the second period gave the visitors their first lead. And Shelton's 2-yard plunge to the end zone made it 17-7 Cadets at halftime.

Shelton added a 1-yard rushing score in the third for 24-7. Then Leo Boehling carried in from 2 yards out to put Benedictine in command up 31-7. Boehling carried 18 times for 78 yards. Freddy Barber was Shelton's leading receiver, he caught five balls for 69 yards.

Defensively for the Cadets, Tim Semisch led the way with three sacks. Benedictine outgained Western Branch 343-105 and converted 18 first downs to the Bruins' five.

Atlee 42, Deep Run 35: Running back JJ Lewis racked up 276 yards of offense and two touchdowns to lead the Raiders (1-1) to a road win over the Wildcats (0-2) on Thursday.

Lewis carried 35 times for 264 yards and two rushing scores, and added a 12-yard reception. Atlee QB Brooks Hollins completed 4 of 10 pass attempts for 100 yards and 48-yard a TD to Matthew Martin. Hollins added five carries for 63 yards and a score, and Barrett Bucholz had a rushing touchdown.

Defensively for the Raiders, Jack Ham led the way with eight tackles and a pass breakup. Martin contributed six tackles, a sack and three pass breakups. Declan Doherty had an interception.

