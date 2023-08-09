What happens when a middle school technology teacher, who’s also a NASA Solar System Ambassador, inspires a student to reach for the stars? The student ends up being accepted into the highly coveted STEM Enhancement in Earth Science, SEES, internship.

Ana Reveles Leon, 17, discovered her interest in science in science from middle school technology teacher Peter Tlusty at St. Mary’s Catholic School. Tlusty leads the after school Rocket Club, where students are able to participate in model rocket launches in addition to Cubes in Space.

Tlusty gets the privilege of reviewing applications for NASA sponsored programs in his role as a NASA Solar System Ambassador. This is how he was aware of the SEES internship.

“I help with grading the applications as they come in,” Tlusty said. “I’d go over these applications and I always thought to myself, you know, Ana would be perfect for this.”

The SEES internship is a partnership between NASA, the Texas Space Grant Consortium, and The University of Texas at Austin Center for Space Research. It is a nationally competitive STEM program for high school students and provides selected students with exposure to Earth and space research. Interns will learn how to interpret NASA satellite data while working with scientists and engineers in their chosen area of work, according to the SEES internship webpage.

Leon wouldn’t be eligible to apply for the internship until this year as a high school junior, since the program is only open for juniors and seniors. But once she was eligible, Tlusty let her know to apply.

Applicants needed to provide academic records, a written application, which includes essay questions, letters of recommendation and a recorded video introduction.

This past year there were 3,500 applicants for the program and Leon was one of the 99 who were accepted to attend the internship hosted on The University of Texas at Austin’s campus.

“When I got that acceptance, I was like, oh this is actually a really big deal,” Leon said.

After being accepted, Leon had to participate in distance learning in order to be prepared for the research she would be utilizing in her project once she got to Texas.

“We had to do background classes so we could go ahead and actually know what we were doing,” Leon said. “Day by day, I started realizing that this is actually like a real NASA job. Because it’s very easy to go and just look up space camps or science camps and it’s just bottle rockets or mentos and coke type of thing. But this is legit. It’s literally legit.”

From July 8- 22, Leon lived on The University of Texas at Austin’s campus, where her days consisted of breakfast, listening to speakers, lunch, research, dinner and ending with activities and free time.

“I've never been to Texas. I never thought I'd go to Texas anytime soon,” Leon said. “But it was it was very it was very different from Virginia. Like, it was just, you know, there were Texas flags everywhere. Apparently, there’s like a Texas pledge of the State, which I didn't know states had that. It was awesome. It's always a very pretty and it was very hot.”