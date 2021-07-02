 Skip to main content
High winds were hit-or-miss on Thursday
High winds were hit-or-miss on Thursday

Thursday afternoon’s storms brought widespread rain to the metro area, but damaging winds were mainly found in southeastern Chesterfield and eastern Henrico counties. Richmond International Airport reported a peak gust of 53 mph, the highest so far this year there.

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

