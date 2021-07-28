Highlight your soft skills in job interviews

You may be asked to explain about a situation where you had to make a decision without managerial supervision. You may also be asked about your failures in a certain area and why your actions did not work as expected. Be honest and explain your actions without blaming co-workers. How you handle disagreements with co-workers is another subject that an interviewer may want to discuss.

How you prioritize duties when you are asked to multitask is another area interviewers often explore. They want to know how you handle different activities in a given timeframe. The interviewer wants to evaluate your leadership skills even if you are not applying for a management position.

What are your priorities?

You may be asked about your concept of a good employer. This is an opportunity to express how you feel about working and what you expect from the job. This is another opportunity to explain how you want to grow and learn new hard skills that apply to the job.