Highlight your soft skills in job interviews

The job market has reopened with new opportunities. Interviewers make a point of asking applicants about their soft skills. This includes your interpersonal skills and how you relate to solving problems.
Your interpersonal skills can include:
• Effective communication
• Leadership experience
• Teamwork
• Adaptability
• Critical thinking
• Creativity
• Organization
• Empathy
The STAR interview
Interviewers often use the STAR interview response technique to examine an applicant's response to:
• Situations
• Tasks
• Action taken
• Results
Prepare your resume or CV with one or more incidents in your former job or other activity where you took control of a situation with a positive result.
An interviewer will probably ask you when you lead or managed a team through a difficult situation or worked under a tight deadline. You will be asked to explain the task and what actions you took to manage the situation. Explain how you may have instructed or helped co-workers with new tasks or information. Also explain about any successful tasks you performed without prior training.
You may be asked to explain about a situation where you had to make a decision without managerial supervision. You may also be asked about your failures in a certain area and why your actions did not work as expected. Be honest and explain your actions without blaming co-workers. How you handle disagreements with co-workers is another subject that an interviewer may want to discuss.
How you prioritize duties when you are asked to multitask is another area interviewers often explore. They want to know how you handle different activities in a given timeframe. The interviewer wants to evaluate your leadership skills even if you are not applying for a management position.
What are your priorities?
You may be asked about your concept of a good employer. This is an opportunity to express how you feel about working and what you expect from the job. This is another opportunity to explain how you want to grow and learn new hard skills that apply to the job.
Do not be afraid to explain how you worked from home, kept in contact with other employees, and/or managed yourself and your family during the Coronavirus pandemic. Keeping everyone content during this health and economic setback takes strong soft skills.