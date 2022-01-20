Highlighting your soft skills as a job seeker

It is the beginning of a new year, and you're probably looking for a new job or employees for vacancies in your company. In such cases, you have come across the term soft skills, which leave you wondering what they are and why they are important. We will explore everything you need to know about soft skills below.
What are soft skills?
Soft skills primarily comprise all skills that relate to how you deliver at work. They include communication skills, problem-solving, time management, listening, interpersonal skills, and empathy. As you prepare for your next interview, always remember that the modern hiring manager is very cautious about these skills. These skills enhance your individual performance besides affecting the rest of the team members and the entire business entity's success. You may possess the best technical and job-specific skills, but if you can't work well in a team or manage your time well, you may not be the best candidate for the vacancy.
How do soft skills work?
As mentioned above, soft skills are vital for the company's success. Some of these skills are also transferable, making you highly adaptable if you possess them. Moreover, they are also crucial if you seek a customer-based job that gives you direct contact with clients. Listening to a customer and helping them satisfactorily involves a range of soft skills.
How to acquire soft skills
Unlike hard skills, which you can learn at school or work, soft skills are more like insights or emotions. It is hard to learn them in class, and they are also harder to evaluate and measure. There are several ways of acquiring these skills. You may try out some job skills programs in which you can learn what they are, their importance, and how to highlight them on your resume.
As you work with your colleagues, it is also possible to acquire a few soft skills here and there. By helping unhappy customers to find a solution, you enhance your conflict resolution and problem-solving skills. On the other hand, working in retail means better teamwork skills for everyone involved.
Highlighting your top soft skills
At this point, you know what soft skills are, why they are important, and you are probably wondering how to highlight them for your next potential employer. You should always highlight your job-specific and soft skills anytime you apply for a new job. There are various ways of doing so:
- Including them in your resume under the skills section.
- Mentioning them in the cover letter.
- Listing them in the interview.