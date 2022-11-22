The National Retail Federation conducts an annual holiday survey to see how Americans celebrate the winter season. The survey measures consumer shopping trends for the holidays including Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, Super Saturday, Kwanzaa, Hanukkah and Christmas.

Conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, the survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points. This year, the survey of 8,284 consumers was conducted October 3-7. Here are some of the results, along with other holiday trends.

Top wish list items for 2022

Gift cards (54%)

Clothing and accessories (49%)

Books and other media (30%)Electronics (24%)

Home decor (23%)

Jewelry (21%)

Personal care (20%)

Sporting goods (18%)

Home improvement (17%)

91%

of U.S. adults plan to celebrate the upcoming holidays, including Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa

450,000-600,000

Estimated number of seasonal workers to be hired

$28.6B

Total expected spending on gift cards this season

$960B

total projected amount consumers will spend this year

$833

Average amount consumers plan to spend this year

Impact of inflation

Inflation has been on the forefront on consumer minds this year: 60% of holiday shoppers say the state of the economy is impacting their spending. 81% of holiday shoppers expect to see higher prices this season. And 63% say that sales and promotions are more important to them this year than last year. But despite economic challenges, nearly all consumers still plan to celebrate the holidays.

Consumers are feeling the impact of inflation in different ways. Higher-income consumers are planning to spend more than they did in 2021, while lower- to middle-income individuals are more cautious when setting budgets for the holiday season.

“Almost regardless of what’s going on in the economy, consumers want to celebrate holidays.”

Katherine Cullen, senior director of Industry and Consumer Insights

Thanksgiving by the numbers

97% of Americans say they celebrate Thanksgiving.

$73.91: Average cost of a 10-person Thanksgiving dinner

50% of all whole bird turkeys sold in the U.S. are consumed in a single day due to Thanksgiving.

$835 million: Estimated amount Americans spend on Thanksgiving turkeys each year