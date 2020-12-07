New to the list! This Henrico home features 215 Christmas balls hung on trees, shrubs, and the house. Each ball has 200 lights wrapped around a 1-foot diameter chicken-wire cage. This light display is unlike any other in the area.
11709 Aprilbud Dr.
The coronavirus hasn’t stopped Tacky Lights season from starting this weekend, although it is dimming the lights a little.
New to the list! Brightly lit house near Crestview Elementary School with 40,000 lights.
New to the list!
Right around the corner from the Phifers on Asbury Court, James Bishop has been lighting up his West End home for the last 10 years.
This brightly lit home in the Far West End features a real fire truck in yard.