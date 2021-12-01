11731 Parrish Creek Lane
The River Road home invites visitors to “drive-thru” their massive display of over 100,000 lights.
Be sure to check out this house in the Walton Park neighborhood, near Dawnridge Court's popular Christmas Court.
Two of the best-known and best displays on the Tacky Light tour: 9604 & 9606 Asbury Court. The Phifers are back for 2021 after taking last year off due to the coronavirus.
New to the list! Almost 50,000 colorful lights in Chester with flamingos and homemade creations. Now through Jan. 3.
The Preissner home, covered with 74,000 lights, is in the same subdivision that offers “The Christmas House” on Wistar Court.
Got a super bright house to add to the list?To nominate a house for the RTD Tacky Lights List, fill out this form "Submit Your House for the List."
9716 Wendhurst Drive is a favorite on the Tacky Light Tour. Visitors are welcome to get out of their cars and check out the display.
The city of Richmond is taking over the Grand Illumination with a new name RVA Illuminates and a new location at Kanawha Plaza on Friday, Dec. 6.
The drive-thru light show consists of hundreds of thousands of LED lights synchronized to music from your car radio runs Nov. 15 through Dec. 31.
Christmas Court is a brightly lit neighborhood in Walton Park and the destination for the Tacky Lights Run.