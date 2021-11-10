 Skip to main content
11919 Swift Crossing Drive
 Courtesy of the homeowner

New to the list!

Check out this house in Midlothian with over 40,000 lights, fully synchronized to music with an FM Station, dancing arches, pixel tree, mega trees, blow-ups and many more handmade decorations.

Plans to light up around Thanksgiving through New Year's Eve.

