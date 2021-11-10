 Skip to main content
307 Rossmere Drive
New to the list!

A mix between classy and tacky, "Clacky on Rossmere" had 40,000 LED lights last year. and will be shooting for 50,000 LED lights this year.

Large arches over the driveway, snowfall tubes and enough lights to make you put on your glasses. Winner of local neighborhood awards.

