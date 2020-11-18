4361 Collingswood Drive

The owners of Bounce 2 The Moon, a local moon-bounce company, have been decking out their house for neighborhood kids.
They have dancing lights set to music, the yard outlined in candy canes, Santa's sleigh on the roof and an arched driveway.
