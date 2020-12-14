New to the list! Brightly decorated home in Chester with 13 blow-ups, blow molds, and the front and back yard decorated.
4616 Laurel Spring Court
The coronavirus hasn’t stopped Tacky Lights season from starting this weekend, although it is dimming the lights a little.
New to the list! Brightly lit house near Crestview Elementary School with 40,000 lights.
This brightly lit home in the Far West End features a real fire truck in yard.
The Putney home features about 40,000 lights synchronized to music.
New to the list!
Right around the corner from the Phifers on Asbury Court, James Bishop has been lighting up his West End home for the last 10 years.
The Preissner home, covered with 60,000 lights, is in the same subdivision that offers “The Christmas House” on Wistar Court.