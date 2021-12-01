 Skip to main content
7302 Buck Rub Lane aka The RVA Christmas Pig House
7302 Buck Rub Lane aka The RVA Christmas Pig House

New to the list!

Head to Midlothian's 7302 Buck Rub Lane to witness the one and only RVA Christmas Pig House!

Owner Shelly Dietrich has decorated her house with bright lights and pigs. By last count, the RVA Christmas Pig House has 177 pigs, including 50 inflatable or illuminated pigs.

"There is even a pig that oinks Christmas carols as part of a barnyard trio. They oink, moo and cluck Christmas tunes," Dietrich said via email. "I’ve been collecting Christmas outdoor pigs for over 5 years, but this is the first year I have decorated to this extent and applied to be on the tacky lights."

Find out more on her Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/The-RVA-Christmas-Pig-House-101071275749351/

