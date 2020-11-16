 Skip to main content
8124 Kiwi Lane
8124 Kiwi Lane

Location: 8124 Kiwi Lane, Mechanicsville, VA

At Kiwi Lane, you'll see approximately 45,000 lights with inflatables, blow molds, a nativity scene, "A Christmas Story" items (including leg lamps), a tunnel of lights, and animated light displays. You may even catch a glimpse of Santa in the window. Weather permitting a laser show will be seen nightly.

But there won't be the giant snow globe that people can get inside this year due to COVID-19.

The owners welcome and encourage visitors to walk in the driveway while wearing masks to enjoy the decorations in the back as well.

Hours are 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly, Dec. 1 until Dec. 25.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasCentral2017/

Breaking News